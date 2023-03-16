Kemetologist Tony Browder will expound on the term, Agotology, the study of culturally induced ignorance, AKA Miseducation. Brother Tony will discuss the National and international hatred of Black people. Before we hear from Brother Tony, we’ll continue our salute to the sisters as part of Women’s History Month. The Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds, the Dean of Black Journalists, will be in the spotlight.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Officials Identify Three Children Killed In Baltimore House Fire
- Trump’s Expected Arrest: ‘Mug Shot, Fingerprints,’ But Perp Walk Unlikely, Ex-DA Predicts
- Justice For Shanquella Robinson: Letter To Biden Makes Strong Case For ‘Swift Diplomatic Intervention’ In Mexico
- Texas White Republicans Announce Plans To Take Over Houston’s Predominately Black School District
- University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
Kemetologist Tony Browder & Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Can't Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won't Soon Forget