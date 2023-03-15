Dr. Edwin Nichols, Dr. Crystal Francis, Laini Mataka & Nathaniel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Clinical/Industrial Psychologist Dr. Edwin Nichols will explain how to break the school-to-prison pipeline using Philosophical Aspects of Cultural Differences. Before we hear from Dr. Nichols, The Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform, Dr. Crystal Francis. Dr. Francis’ agency is designed to end unnecessary incarceration. Starting us off, Poet/Author Laini Mataka and the Minister of Wellness, Nathaniel Jordan.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

