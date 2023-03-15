Dr. Edwin Nichols, Dr. Crystal Francis, Laini Mataka & Nathaniel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show

Clinical/Industrial Psychologist Dr. Edwin Nichols will explain how to break the school-to-prison pipeline using Philosophical Aspects of Cultural Differences. Before we hear from Dr. Nichols, The Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform, Dr. Crystal Francis. Dr. Francis’ agency is designed to end unnecessary incarceration. Starting us off, Poet/Author Laini Mataka and the Minister of Wellness, Nathaniel Jordan.
