Trending on the Timeline: Jay Z Performing at the Grammys

Jay Z is allegedly set to perform at this years Grammys. This marks his first performance in years! Its been reported that he could hit that big stage with DJ Khaled who Jay Z helped with his song “God Did” earning several nominations. So what y’all think. Beyonce came out and performed in Dubai now her hubby is on the verge of hitting the stage again. Y’all down for a Hova performance?

