Waymond ‘Chef Way’ Wesley Resigns As Texas Prosecutor After Disparaging Black Women In Hateful Tweets

Waymond “Chef Way” Wesley, the TikTok chef who also happened to be a prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned from his position as an officer of the court after facing a wave of backlash resurfaced tweets from 2015 and 2016 that revealed an intense hatred from Black women, despite him being a Black man, which means he might have become the next Judge Joe Brown in the coming years.

But Wesley wants Black women to know that he’s deeply sorry for the mean things he tweeted about them, that he doesn’t hate Black women and that alcoholism was the reason for his misogynoir—but he’s not blaming it on the alcohol, he’s just saying it’s all the alcohol’s fault.

“I know that this has been a painful time for many. The situation has remained complicated offline, but I want to offer the much-needed apology and context that I have wanted to share since the day my past tweets garnered attention,” Wesley wrote in his resignation letter, which was posted online Tuesday, according to Click 2 Houston.

Wesley has reportedly been licensed to practice law since January 2021 and he joined the Harris County D.A.’s office in March of that year. So, his career as a prosecutor was pretty short-lived, which, for a lot of Black women, only means he had less time to be biased and unjust when handling the cases of people who look like his momma.

Anyway, the Candace Owens of Martha Stewarts went on to make a number of excuses as to why he posted so much vitriol targeting Black women, just before essentially saying he’s not here to make excuses.

Here’s part of his long, sad mea culpa:

“Seven years ago, in my early twenties, from a place of pain fueled by alcoholism, I would lash out at people on Twitter to seek attention, including Black women. I deeply regret and am sorry for my tweets. To be fully transparent, at the time, I was severely addicted to alcohol, underweight, sleep deprived, and in and out of rehab and sober living facilities. By God’s grace, I’ve been sober for more than 6 years now. In total, I spent around 19 months in inpatient and residential facilities to treat my alcoholism. Alcoholism is a disease. It nearly killed me. I am not the man I was 2015.”

“To Black Women

“Let me be clear. My alcoholism is not an excuse, but it gives context for who I was at that time in my life. I was a bully in 2015 that chose to pick on the most disrespected, unprotected, and neglected demographic in America: Black women. I do not hate Black women. I have never hated Black women. I have no childhood trauma, romantic heartbreak, or other interaction with a Black woman that would ever cause for me to hate them. I accept responsibility and apologize to Black women for the pain caused by the tweets, then and now.

“On Twitter from 2015-2016, there was a sick trend that targeted and trolled Black women to gain attention and followers. Unfortunately, I joined this trend. Like alcohol, I was addicted to the vitriol and hatred that was spewed back and forth between myself and other users that were angered by my posts. I regret that Black women, who already face dehumanization and discrimination from other racial groups, were the brunt of this inflammatory discourse, led in large parts by Black men online.”

When it comes down to it, the Clarence Thomas of Guy Fieris sounds no different than Sophia Rosing, the white University of Kentucky student who claimed alcohol, not racism, was the reason she attacked a Black female student and called her a “n***er b*tch” like half a dozen times. What is this magical alcoholic beverage that causes sad, but non-bigoted people to suddenly lash out at Black women who were just existing and minding their own business? What are these misogynoir-inducing drinks? These anti-Black boos? These sista’-hating spirits?

Wesley went on to claim his “tweets were not a drunk mind speaking sober thoughts,” but how could they not be?

Naturally, Black women weren’t buying what the Jason Whitlock of Rachael Rays was selling—especially since he spent the entire lengthy “apology” making excuses for himself while claiming that’s exactly not what he was doing.

Meanwhile, Wesley’s now-former employer started setting herself up for the drag (on and offline) as well by initially standing behind the Paula Deen of, well, Paula Deens.

More From Click 2 Houston:

Candice Matthews, with the Rainbow Push Coalition, Quanell X, chairman of the New Black Panther Nation) and members from the Brazoria County NAACP, Houston Rising, and other civil rights organizations, held a news conference calling on Wesley’s boss, District Attorney Kim Ogg, to remove him from his position.

Ogg, however, stood by Wesley’s side, releasing a statement saying her office felt his statements were a thing of the past.

In response, Matthews had a strong message for Ogg.

“In 2024, we will find you at the polls,” she said.

She then led the crowd in a chant: “Hey, hey, ho, ho, this sexist prosecutor got to go!”

Whaaaaah? A white woman standing behind a Black man despite his clear hatred of Black women? I’m shocked! I’m shooketh! THIS IS COMPLETELY HISTORICALLY UNPRECEDENTED!!

Anyway, Ogg tried to change her tune after Wesley resigned.

“At the time of his hiring, the District Attorney’s Office was unaware of a series of disparaging and offensive comments Wesley had posted on social media nearly seven years earlier,” Ogg’s office wrote in a statement. “When the office became aware of the posts two weeks ago, it was determined he could no longer effectively prosecute cases and he was reassigned.”

“In his resignation letter, Wesley noted that ‘it has grown clear that my presence is becoming a distraction,’ and he and the office mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of his career and the District Attorney’s Office that he resign.”

I meeean, Ogg stood by him after knowing about the tweets, and it’s weird that the “distraction” is the reason he needed to go rather than his disrespect of Black women.

But whatever, as long as he’s gone.

The post Waymond ‘Chef Way’ Wesley Resigns As Texas Prosecutor After Disparaging Black Women In Hateful Tweets appeared first on NewsOne.

Waymond ‘Chef Way’ Wesley Resigns As Texas Prosecutor After Disparaging Black Women In Hateful Tweets was originally published on newsone.com