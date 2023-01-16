podcast category header logo 2021
Rev. Canon Leonard Hamlin, Dr. Paul Smith & Dr. Willie Wilson | The Carl Nelson Show

Celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with us. The Rev. Canon Leonard Hamlin from The Washington National Cathedral & Civil Rights activist Dr. Paul Smith analyze Dr. MLK Jr.’s philosophy on no-violence. Dr. Smith introduced Andrew Young to Dr. King. Before Rev. Hamlin & Dr. Smith, Dr. Willie Wilson, a King Disciple, will check in. We’ll also discuss how Dr. King’s Birthday Became a Federal Holiday.

