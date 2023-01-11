Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome Foxx will explain the difficulties in creating Generational Wealth for Black Families. Dr. Foxx using his formula for breaking White addiction will show how to build Generational Wealth. Before we hear from Dr. Foxx, Sports Psychologist Dr. Ramel Smith on the problems young professional athletes when they enter the Major Leagues. Before Dr. Smith, Brother Hashim outlines a campaign to revamp curricula in schools.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Jerome Foxx, Dr. Ramel Smith & Brother Hashim | The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com