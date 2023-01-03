New Teaser Trailer Drops for ‘Dear Mama’ Series About Tupac and His Mother | Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*A new teaser trailer has dropped for the upcoming FX documentary series “Dear Mama” which centers on the late rapper Tupac and his relationship with his mother Afeni Shakur.

We previously reported that the five-part documentary is directed by Allen Hughes, and will serve as a re-telling of Pac’s relationship with his mother, who was a noted civil rights activist and Black Panther member. Afeni died in 2016 at age 69.

The series features interviews from people who personally knew Afeni and the hip-hop icon and as well as never-before-heard or seen music, writings, and poetry from Pac.

Check out the latest teaser trailer via the Twitter clip below.

The new trailer also includes archival interviews with Pac and Afeni.

Per Complex, FX describes “Dear Mama” in its press release as being “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best.”

“There’s a ton of music and a ton of material, but there’s also an unbelievably fascinating biography, which is really a biography about Tupac’s mother and father and how he grew up in various places with them,” FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters at Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in 2019. “[Shakur] is a very fascinating man and a very complicated artist. I think the kinds of stories that appeal to us are the ones that have characters at the center of them but they’re also about humanity in a really broad way. They’re about big, profound ideas about art and society.”

He added, “So I think what excites me about this documentary is, to me, even though it’s a nonfiction show, it falls into the same category as American Crime Story. I think there’s just a lot of things to be excavated through writing and character that are really worth examining about humanity in general and American society in particular.”

As Urban Hollywood 411 reports, FX said the series is a “message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice.”

Tupac was fatally shot on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996. He died days later at age 25.

“Dear Mama” will debut this spring on FX and will also stream on Hulu.

