Trending on the Timeline: Tory Lanez Brings Son to Court

DJ Misses is here to tell you what’s Trending on The Timeline. So you know just like I know that Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez court case is rocking and rolling right now and Megan has shown up to court with a beautiful purple suit on. A bob that gives me very much business and serious. Now Tory Lanez showed up with his son. Why is he traumatizing that baby. I don’t even know what’s going on. Tell him about it later. Period.

