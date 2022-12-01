Trending on The Timeline: JLo Singing Whitney Songs for the Grammys

https://youtube.com/shorts/h9yHV6gMcu8

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed to Times that she is doing a Whitney Houston tribute at the Grammys next year. She stated she feels that Whitney songs fit her vocal range very well. She plans on singing, I Have Nothing and I Will Always Love You. Now, we all know Whitney Houston was known for her soulful vocals and JLo just wasn’t. We can’t discount Jennifer Lopez is a very talented woman but Whitney has a voice of a literal angel. JLo really feels she is the best person to do a tribute for the amazing, Whitney Houston.

