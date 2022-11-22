Trending on The Timeline: August Alsina Comes Out

DJ Misses is here to tell you what’s trending on the timeline. If you’re not hip August Alsina, just recently joined the cast of Surreal Life that is on VH1 and he was talking about love and his new adventure of finding new love and he kind of surprised everybody. He announced that he has a boyfriend! Yes, honey, August Alsina came out on the scene and said he has a man and he found new love, and I’m happy for him. I’m not gonna lie. You like it August. I love it. Okay, period. Make sure you like, comment and share!

