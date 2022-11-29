Disney Executive Kareem Daniel Out After Return of CEO Bob Iger

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Kareem Daniel is out as chairman of media and distribution at Disney following the return of Bob Iger as CEO of the company.

Disney’s board of directors announced Sunday that Iger is replacing Bob Chapek, and with Bob’s departure comes the termination of Daniel, Chapek’s right-hand executive, AdWeek reports.

Iger sent a memo to Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution employees noting that the firings are part of a company-wide restructuring.

“I’ve asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro and Christine McCarthy to work together on the design of a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs, and this will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. As a result, Kareem Daniel will be leaving the company, and I hope you will all join me in thanking him for his many years of service to Disney,” the memo reads.

Daniel had been with the company since October 2020 and as chairman of media and distribution, he oversaw the “operation of the company’s streaming services–Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+; its portfolio of linear television channels, including ABC, Disney Channel and FX; its ABC owned-stations; its advertising sales business; Disney Music Group; content licensing and distribution; and theatrical film distribution for the company’s entertainment studios,” per AdWeek.

Iger said Monday during his first town hall as returning CEO that he won’t remove the company’s hiring freeze amid Disney’s organizational structuring.

Meanwhile, according to a CNBC report, several senior executives lost confidence in Chapek’s leadership. Chapek’s ouster prompted Iger to also fire Daniel.

