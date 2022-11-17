Disney & Avatar Announce “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” Global Campaign To Save Marine Life

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Disney announces its “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” global campaign ahead of 20th Century Studios’ long-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water. The studio and film aim to raise awareness to ocean and marine life challenges. Read more details inside.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters Dec. 16th. As fans gear up for the groundbreaking film, Disney and Avatar launch the global campaign, which supports The Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) work to protect 10 of our oceans’ animals and their habitats. This mission is a direct connection to the beauty of Pandora.

Fans are invited to participate in the celebratory experiences and products virtually. One of the experiences, called the Virtual Pandoran Ocean, transports fans to the wonders of the reef. Through this unique digital activation, fans can assist Disney and Avatar’s “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” now until December 31, 2022, by visiting the site to create their own Avatar-inspired ocean creature. For every creature created in the Virtual Pandoran Ocean, Disney will give $5 to The Nature Conservancy, up to $1 million, to help the organization achieve its goal of protecting 10% of the ocean by 2030.

“The entire planet depends on the health of our ocean to support and sustain it. The ocean produces half the air we breathe, provides livelihoods for billions of people, and is home to more than half of all life on earth,” said Melissa Garvey, Global Director of Ocean Protection at The Nature Conservancy. “We need to do our part to protect it. That’s why we are thrilled to collaborate with Disney and Avatar on this campaign. Our mission is driven by working together with those who believe we can shape a brighter future where people and nature can thrive together. The film’s important message complements our work, and we look forward to working together to protect the 10 species highlighted in this campaign and creating a healthier ocean for all.”

In Avatar: The Way of Water, fans will be introduced to a new oceanic Na’vi clan and an array of diverse aquatic creatures, inspiring audiences to connect with the beauty of our oceans right here on Earth. Oceans cover 70% of the planet, shelter an incredible diversity of life, and provide us with food, jobs and more than half of the oxygen we breathe. Unfortunately, less than 8% of this unique ecosystem is protected.

This new initiative will support The Nature Conservancy to protect beluga whales, blue whales, whale sharks, hawksbill sea turtles, manatees, manta rays, parrotfish, staghorn coral, sea lions, and mangroves – coastal habitats that provide important shelter for many marine species. The specific ocean species that have been selected can be found in waters throughout the world and many of them share qualities with the Pandoran creatures and habitats featured throughout the film. Each animal and plant species is also classified as threatened, vulnerable or endangered.

In addition, the Nature Conservancy is working alongside indigenous peoples and local communities to develop multi-faceted solutions to the challenges these species face across the globe, to ensure that both people and wildlife thrive.

“Keep Our Oceans Amazing” aims to extend Disney’s longstanding conservation legacy to help protect 10 ocean animals and their habitats. The company a long history of taking action for oceans and supporting the protection of marine life. From Disney’s 2030 environmental goals, which include efforts to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, source sustainable seafood and invest in the protection of our watersheds, to its funding and expertise for biodiversity protection through Disney Conservation.

The Disney Conservation Fund has directed more than $120 million to support nonprofit organizations working around the world to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet. Nearly $20 million of those funds have been provided to programs that benefit marine life, communities, and the oceans we all depend on. This initiative is part of Disney Planet Possible, which was created by the company to help create a healthier home for people and wildlife.

“Disney has a rich legacy of conservation and inspiring action to protect nature. We’re proud to celebrate the release of Avatar: The Way of Water by raising global awareness of the critical importance of protecting oceans and marine biodiversity,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility for The Walt Disney Company.”

“The Avatar ethos is that we are all connected to each other and our planet, and therefore are responsible for positively impacting the people and world around us,” shared Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau. “The Keep Our Oceans Amazing campaign is a way for us to invite fans from around the world to join us in creating that impact.”

In the original Avatar film, the unique Pandora world attracted viewers across the glob, who fell in love with the characters, the story and the beautiful rainforests and creatures, making it the highest-grossing film of all time. As fans journey into Avatar: The Way of Water, audiences will be transported to an all-new biome – the reef – and will be introduced to a new oceanic clan and an array of diverse aquatic creatures. This expanding universe underlines just how intentionally Pandora has been designed to be a metaphor for Earth. Fans have the opportunity experience the beauty of the sea and the richness of biodiversity in Pandora’s oceans.

Learn more and support the cause here.

Disney & Avatar Announce “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” Global Campaign To Save Marine Life was originally published on globalgrind.com