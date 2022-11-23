Herschel Walker Hilariously Mocked For Senate Runoff ‘Erection’ Gaffe

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, NewsOne published an op-ed titled, Republicans Who Mocked Biden’s Gaffes Are Cheering Herschel Walker’s Boners.

MORE: ‘Observably Stupid’: Herschel Walker Ridiculed For Vampire Speech Days After Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Joke

Now, I’m not saying we at NewsOne are a bunch of Nostradamuses with keyboards, I’m just saying it’s a hilarious coincidence that a week after our story was published, Walker was on Fox News talking about the importance of the Georgia Senate runoff “erection,” and Sens Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz were sitting on opposite sides of him nodding along like they didn’t just hear their great sunken place Black hope’s slip of the tongue.

“This election is about more than Herschel Walker,” Walker said. “This erection is about the people.”

Walker’s boner blunder aside, saying the importance of electing him to the U.S. Senate is “about the people” is just another example of delusional conservatives always assuming they’re on the side of popular American opinion. But the reality is at least half of “the people” in Georgia voted against Walker and polls show Sen. Raphael Warnock still holds a slim lead over him.

Now, back to Walker’s boner boner.

Look, we all know what Herschel Walker meant to say, but Joe Biden also meant to say Cambodia but instead said “Columbia” during his trip to Southeast Asia, and right-wingers suggested the simple gaffe proved Biden was unfit for office.

Now, Herschel is looking like someone you might find trolling voting locations by asking people in line, “Is that a ballot in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me,” and you can bet his supporters will continue to deny that he belongs nowhere near a Senate seat.

Truth be told, no simple slip of the tongue or instance of misspeaking should disqualify anyone from being elected into office. Walker should be disqualified because he lies incessantly and because, as comedian Dave Chappelle said, he’s “observably stupid.”

Of course, the fine folks on Twitter had a lot of fun with this one.

And to be fair, there were those who did suggest that Walker’s erection reflection should disqualify him from office.

Look, if nothing else, Walker had made this “erection” entertaining. Weird and cringy, but entertaining.

SEE ALSO:

How Trump’s 2024 Announcement Affects Georgia Runoff Chances For Herschel Walker And Warnock

Lindsey Graham Still Thinks Electing Herschel Walker Will Make Children Of Color Want To Be Republicans

The post Herschel Walker Hilariously Mocked For Senate Runoff ‘Erection’ Gaffe appeared first on NewsOne.

Herschel Walker Hilariously Mocked For Senate Runoff ‘Erection’ Gaffe was originally published on newsone.com