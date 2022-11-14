Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need to Know’ Democrats Keep Slim Lead — Rules Against Student Loan Forgiveness — 10-Year Facing Misdemeanor

1. All Eyez on Georgia as Democrats Keep Slim Lead in Senate

What You Need to Know:

While Democratic control of the U.S. House is still undecided, the leadership of the Senate is in its sights. Full control of the upper legislative body comes down to Georgia’s December 6 runoff election. The long-awaited results of Arizona and Nevada were announced this weekend, giving 50 Senate seats to Democrats and 49 to Republicans. Neither Democratic incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (with 49.4%), nor Republican challenger, Herschel Walker (48.5%), received 50% of the vote, resulting in a Georgia runoff, where early voting is underway.

2. Judge Rules Against Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Program

What You Need to Know:

The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second judge ruled against the Biden debt program. District judge Mark Pittman charged that the president overstepped his authority by going around Congress.

The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients were given an additional $10,000 in forgiven debt.

3. California Hospitals Erect Tents to Cope With Rise in Flu

What You Need to Know:

Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness.

The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.

4. 10-Year-Old Student Facing Misdemeanor After Hugging His School Counselor

What You Need to Know:

A Volusia County, Florida elementary counselor at The Holly Hill School is pressing charges against a 10-year-old boy, who is Black, after accusing him of groping her during a hug. The student was suspended from school and is now facing a misdemeanor battery charge while his family is fighting against it.

5. Ministry Monday: The Church

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY WILLIE MCIVER

What You Need to Know:

What is THE CHURCH? Well, a lot of people identify it as being a building, when actually, according to Ephesians 1:22-23, THE CHURCH is “The Body Of Christ.” It reads, “And God placed all things under his feet and appointed Him to be head over everything for the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills everything in every way.”

