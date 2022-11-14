‘Black Panther’ Sequel Slammed by #RecastTChalla Movement

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“ earned $180 million at the domestic box office over the weekend and $150 million from 50 territories, according to multiple reports.

While the sequel to the 2018 box office smash has scored the biggest November debut ever with its worldwide total of $330 million, the #RecastTChalla movement has flooded Twitter with criticism about Marvel/Disney’s decision to not replace Chadwick Boseman in the titular role following his death from colon cancer in 2020.

You can read some of the comments via this thread, with TMZ writing, “super fans just aren’t happy with how T’Challa’s death is addressed, probably because they never quite explain what killed him — other than to mention some vague disease he succumbed to.”

The outlet added, “the #Recast crew feels like their argument is even stronger than ever … pointing out what they see as holes and flaws in the new flick that they think a simple recast would’ve fixed.”

READ MORE: A Few of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Director Ryan Coogler’s Firsts

One Twitter user wrote, “This tragedy didn’t stop them from recasting Superman, nor did they make Clark Kent a quadriplegic in the movies. These are fictional characters who will outlive all of us. #RecastTChalla”

Another person commented, “They could have delayed #WakandaForever and used shows to introduce these new characters, build them up, we could have learned more about Wakanda and the cast could grieve Chadwick’s passing. T’Challa deserves to be a recastable character! His story has value! #RecastTChalla”

“#RecastTChalla we are tired of seeing our hero die! He deserves so much better than what the MCU has done with his character. We should get to see how strong and incredibly smart T’Challa is!” wrote another critic.

“Y’all keep trying to slander us but you’re wrong. Black Panther is about T’Challa and we aren’t going to let black men be torn down and discarded just so you can repeat falsehoods #RecastTChalla,” another frustrated fan wrote.

“If y’all watched #WakandaForever and came away from it still screaming #RecastTChalla you not only missed the point of the film, but you’re basically shitting on the grief of a family who lost a brother and a friend. I wanted T’Challa back too. But not like this,” said one BP supporter.

“I know a lot of people wanted to #RecastTChalla but I think Ryan Coogler did and excellent job on respecting Chadwick legacy , and of course you can feel his presence missing on the movie,” another Twitter user noted,

Do you agree with the #RecastTChalla movement? Sound off in the comments.

