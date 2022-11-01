Xscape to Receive Lady Of Soul Award at 2022 Soul Train Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*R&B group Xscape will receive the “Lady of Soul” honor at the 2022 Soul Train Awards next month.

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, as reported by Essence.

“Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards,” Orlando continued.

Xscape formed in 1991 and consists of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott. They are famously known for the hit singles “Who Can I Run To” “Understanding,” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You.” The group released their debut album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” in 1993 and has since sold more than 7 million records worldwide.

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” Xscape said in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

BET recently announced the nominees for the “Soul Train Awards” taking place Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada with actor, comedian, and writer Deon Cole as host.

Per the network’s news release, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the 2022 nominations with 7 nods; Beyoncé for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’ Mary J. Blige for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’

Ari Lennox garnered the second most nods with 6 nominations: ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Video of the Year.’

Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with 4 nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered 3 nominations.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 air Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. See the full list of nominations below.

