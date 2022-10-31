Dr. David Horne, Ray Fauntroy & Pam Africa l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan-Africanist Dr. David Horne will use Critical Thinking to analyze the Kanye West Issue, The Violence surrounding next week’s elections & the role Racism plays in both issues. Before Dr. Horne, we’ll talk politics with Civil rights activist Brother Ray Fauntroy. The Moves’ Pam Africa with an update first on Mumia Abu Jamaal.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

