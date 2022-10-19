Whoopi Goldberg Wants Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Nicki Minaj in ‘Sister Act 3’ | Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Whoopi Goldberg spoke about “Sister Act 3” during a recent appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God.

Goldberg said the script for the film is nearly finished and she wants Lizzo, Keke Palmer, and Nicki Minaj in the third film of the beloved “Sister Act” franchise.

“I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” she said when asked about casting, Deadline reports.“I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

The original “Sister Act” centers on a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million worldwide. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” earned 125 million worldwide.

Tyler Perry is reportedly involved as a producer on the third film, while Goldberg is starring and producing the project.

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer appears to be down with joining “Sister Act 3.” She sang a snippet of “Joyful, Joyful” on the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, Variety reports.

“I’m your girl,” Palmer said. “I’m ready.”

“When I went on ‘The View,’ Whoopi and I talked about it,” Palmer said. “I’m definitely here, you know what I’m saying?”

“Sister Act 3” will debut on Disney.

Check out the video below to get the full scoop from Whoppi.

