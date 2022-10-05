Arrogant Tae Gives The Perfect Advice On The BET+’s New Series ‘The Impact Atlanta’ Red Carpet

The dean of The Flawless University, Arrogant Tae hit the red carpet for the launch of the new BET+ series, “Impact Atlanta.” The show follows Tae, Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Lakeyah Robinson, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey as they navigate through business, music, beauty, and fashion.

DJ Misses spoke with Arrogant Tae on the red carpet about having to get used to showing his personal life on the television camera and gives some straightforward advice to all of his haters.

Check out the BET+ series, Impact Atlanta premieres on October 5, only on BET+.

