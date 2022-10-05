DreamDoll At The Impact Atlanta Red Carpet “You Have To Have A Strong Mind For Reality TV’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper DreamDoll knows about reality TV. The rapper appeared on season sixteen of Bad Girls Club and season eight of Love & Hip Hop: New York. So what advice would she give the stars of the new BET+ Series “The Impact Atlanta?” DreamDoll says “You are under a microscope 24/7. You know, you have to have a strong mind for reality TV. You got to know you’re gonna have some good-looking moments, some bad-looking moments. Some off days someone days and you know, just got really wants to say.”

DreamDoll, who just released her project “Life In Plastic 3” with features from French Montana, LunchMoney Lewis and Capella Grey talks with DJ Misses from Posted On The Corner the new reality show’s premiere. You can watch below:

The BET+ new series “The Impact Atlanta” is set to get an inside look at the lives of rising stars Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Tae” Gray, Lakeyah Robinson, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey as they navigate through business, music, beauty, and fashion. The show premieres on October 5th.

