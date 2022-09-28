Trailer Released For 50 Cent’s Highly Anticipated Investigative Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides’

From Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Mona Scott-Young, WE tv is set to premiere the highly anticipated new series, Hip Hop Homicides, Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT . New episodes will become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv.

Setting itself apart from your average true-crime procedural, Hip Hop Homicides aims to provide an added layer to consider by taking a ‘big picture’ look at the epidemic of violence in hip hop.

Giving a voice for the voiceless, TV personality and producer, Van Lathan, examines the staggering number of murders in the Hip Hop community. From Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion, the series takes a closer look at these shocking crimes, with the hope of providing loved ones and fans with the closure they seek. Dissecting the facts, exploring leads and featuring exclusive one-on-one interviews with those closest to the fallen…the series taps into artists such as French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa and many more, who share valuable insights throughout the season. The streets were talking, but no one was listening…until now.

Featuring an exclusive interview from his mentor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the premiere episode is Pop Smoke…gunned down in the Hollywood Hills in what was first labeled a “robbery gone wrong”… but the scene lacked the usual signs of forced entry and ransacking associated with those crimes. Was it a targeted hit? Tune in Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT on WE tv .

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as Executive Producer for G-Unit Film & Television. Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, P. Frank Williams and Michael Lang also serve as Executive Producers for Monami Productions. Vanessa Satten and Anthony Wilson also serve as Executive Producers. For WE tv, the list of Executive Producers include Lauren Gellert, Kari McFarland, David Stefanou and Ashley McFarlin. Don Sikorski serves as Consulting Producer.

Jackson is represented by APA and attorney Stephen Savva. Scott-Young is represented by TCA, UTA, and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern LLP. Lathan is represented by M88 and Fox Rothschild LLP.

