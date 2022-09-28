BRS Kash Previews New Music & Names Future As Dream Collaborator

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

He had us on tilt throughout the pandemic with his explicit 2020 summer banger “Throat Baby,” and now ATL rapper BRS Kash is back to bless the streets once again with more heat in the form of a string of new singles.

His latest, “Team Player,” is a tribute to the loyal homies of the world featuring fellow rising acts on the Southern rap scene Lil Poppa and Morray.

Kash stopped by POTC to discuss the making of his new single, in addition of chopping it up about his aspiration to get into acting, his past career as an aspiring model and why “fake love” would be the one thing he’d change about the industry after spending the past two years coming up in the game.

Watch the full interview with BRSH Kash via Posted On The Corner below:

