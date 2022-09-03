Trending On The Timeline: Twitter Launches “Twitter Circle”

Twitter recently launched the twitter circle which is a feature that you can send tweets to a private group. You can make your group with more than 150 people and whatever tweets you put out there only those people will see. It was basically like a close friends for Twitter. Honestly, I just wish all these apps would just stay how they are. Stop jacking each other swag because we only use different apps for a reason. Make sure you like, comment and share.

