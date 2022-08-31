Trending On The Timeline: DaBaby Cancels His Concert Due To Low Ticket Sales

DaBaby canceled an arena concert that was supposed to go down in New Orleans after selling less than 500 tickets and some of those tickets were as low as $35. Now this could be a miscommunication with promotion, radio promo and all of that because it’s DaBaby. He’s not a low level artist he’s pretty much up there. Do you think the DaBaby is canceled? DJ Misses gives you everything trending on the timeline. Make sure you like, comment and share!

