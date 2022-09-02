Trending On The Timeline: Bleu Reveals Moon Boy University

Artist, Bleu recently revealed the progress of his new facility he’s building for his label. It includes studios for music videos and movies. It’ll also be a place for up and coming creators to just simply come and create and he’s going to call it Moon Boy University. I don’t know about you, but I’m here all the way for Come on, bring them creators up under your wing. If you have the position to put your people in position. Why don’t you do that? DJ Misses gives you what’s trending on the timeline. Make sure you like, comment and share.

