Wes Moore, William Lamar & Lawrence Jackson l The Carl Nelson Show

Democratic Gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore will explain why he wants to become Marylands’ first Black Governor. Before we hear from Wes Moore, Community activist Mollie Bell will check in to talk politics. Before Sister Mollie, Child Psychologist Dr. Denise Wright examines some of the problems facing our youngsters heading back to school. Getting us started The President of the Washington Teachers Union, Jacqueline Lyons.

