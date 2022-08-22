Idris Elba, Iyana Halley & Leah Sava Jeffries Talk “Beast” Movie With Willie Moore Jr. [Watch]

CLOSE
We will see a different side of Idris Elba in his new film “Beast.” Instead of a role like “Stringer Bell” in The Wire or “Monty James,” the mechanic with dreams in “Daddy’s Little Girls,” Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed father of 2 daughters, Meredith and Norah (Iyana Halley & Leah Sava Jeffries) who go a South African game reserve as a family to bond and end up going toe to toe with a Lion.
Elba, Halley and Jefferies chat with Willie about the making of the film, the family aspects and other “beasts.”
