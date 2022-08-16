Minister Akbar Muhammad, Author Bill Goodwin, Cinque Brath & The Irritated Genie l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The NOI’s International Representative Minister Akbar Muhammad returns to discuss the trend of Africans in the diaspora returning to Africa, specifically Ghana. Minister Akbar lived in Ghana for several years. Before we hear from Minister Akbar, author Bill Goodwin previews his new book. Prior to Bill, Cinque Brath, the son of activist Elombe’ Brath, talks about his dad’s legacy. Getting us started, researcher The Irritated Genie updates on DC’s controversial Child Vaccination Bill.

