Mark From Anaheim, Cleveland Horton & Dr. Tyreene Wright l The Carl Nelson Show

Mystery Man Mark From Anaheim checks into our classroom on Thursday morning. We’ll find out if Mark is still sticking by his prediction of a World War and Civil War. Before we hear from Mark, The Director of the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, Cleveland Horton, joins us. Before Cleveland, author Dr. Tyreene Wright discusses her book: Booker T Washington and Africa, the Making of a Pan Africanist.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

