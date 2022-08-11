Los Angeles Metro Rail Names Station After Nipsey Hussle | Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Los Angeles’ Metro rail has named a station after late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Eric Holder Jr. is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. He was convicted on July 6 of first-degree murder and five other charges.

The new LA Metro rail is located in Nipsey Hussle square and is one of eight stops that runs through some of the oldest communities in Los Angeles and Inglewood, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said, “From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people.”

Weeks before the opening, the Los Angeles Times reported that the alleyway near where Nipsey was murdered has become a hotbed for criminal activity. The space is west of Crenshaw Boulevard between West Slauson Avenue and West 58th Place. The Los Angeles City Council voted for the area to be closed for the next year and a half due to the high crime rate.

Councilman Harris-Dawson wrote in August 2020 that the area has “become a hotspot for criminal activity” and worked to shut it down to “mitigate criminal activity and/or illegal dumping.”

“The city should take action to ensure that this site remains a safe place for residents and visitors alike,” he continued. “There is a need to e#### concrete barriers at the entrance of the alley on West Slauson Avenue and at the alley’s midpoint northerly of West 58th Place to close the alley, but preserve access to the residential and commercial properties adjacent to the alley.”

Check out the video report below.

