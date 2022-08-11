Brent Faiyaz Reacts To His ‘Toxic King’ Title And Working With Alicia Keys

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of the coolest brothers to make their way into the R&B game in recent times is none of than always-on-chill crooner Brent Faiyaz.

Fresh off the release of his sophomore studio album, Wasteland, we got the DMV native to stop by POTC for a brief rundown of how he plans on changing soul music forever.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From explaining why he prefers afros over cornrows and what it was like working with his idol Alicia Keys, to breaking down how he really feels being labeled as the “Toxic King” — you might be surprised with his answer! — the former Sonder singer kept it all the way real in our interesting coversation.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch Incognito and DJ Misses get an exclusive with Brent Faiyaz below on Posted On The Corner:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE