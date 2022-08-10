Dr. Kabe Kamane, Dr. Frances Toni Draper, Paul Coates & Howard French l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Power talker, Pan African Educator & Historian Dr. Kabe Kamane returns to our classroom and explains how Spiritual Philosophy was based on agricultural science. Before Dr. Kabe, Dr. Frances Toni Draper from the Afro-American Newspapers will share how the newspapers are thriving in the digital age. Following Dr. Draper, Publisher Paul Coates & writer Howard French on the exploitation of African Americans during the Trans-Atlantic Slave trade.

