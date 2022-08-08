Gabrielle Union Shares Nude Photo: ‘Naked & Unafraid’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself naked while sitting in a makeup chair.

The actress, 49, captioned the photo, “Naked & Unafraid. The Rebirth Will Be GLORIOUS.” She also thanked actress Lauren London who “dropped some knowledge” that Union found to be life-changing.

“PS Thank you @laurenlondon you showed up like the angel you are and dropped some knowledge & love on me that has changed the course of my life,” Union continued. “Won’t He do it. PSS THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to pour into me these last few months as I’ve struggled mightily. THANK YOU!!!!!”

Check out her nude pic below.

Last September, Union appeared topless on social media to share an empowering message.

“Giving strong dancing cricket vibes but when folks ask what it feels like to be so publicly vulnerable… This right here,” she wrote at the time on Instagram, Yahoo reported. “Seriously though, if you have ever felt like you might literally die from humiliation, being vulnerable can be a challenge but lemme tell youuuuuuu, it’s actually FREEDOM. Peace & joy can live side by side with vulnerability.”

Check out Gabby dancing topless via the Instagram video below.