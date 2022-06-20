Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan Africanist & Critical Thinking Advocate Dr. David Horne checks into our classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Horne will discuss the January 6th Hearings and their ramifications in the Mid-Term elections. Dr. Horne will explain how the economy will also play a big part in the Mid-Terms. Dr. Horne will also report on his recent Ethiopia trip & more. Before Dr. Horne, Charmayne Turner From the Y in Central Baltimore. Getting us started The President of 100 Black Men of Maryland, Wayne Jacobs.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. David Horne, Charmayne Turner & Wayne Jacobs l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com