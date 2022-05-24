Walmart Pulls Juneteenth Ice Cream Amid Outrage

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Walmart is pulling its Juneteenth ice cream after fierce backlash on social media. The “Celebration Edition” ice cream, sold as a pint under Walmart’s Great Value brand, is a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor. The packaging features an image of two Black hands with a yellow, green, red, and black background, per IBT.

The ice cream label reads, “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery for Black Americans and was made a federal holiday in 2021. This year it will be observed on Monday, June 20.

After many on social media called out Walmart for being racist and exploitative and using Juneteenth to capitalize on slavery, the retail giant announced that the ice cream is being pulled from freezers.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart said in a statement. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union soldiers informed the enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. The news came two months after the Confederacy had surrendered, and 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

Meanwhile, as reported by TMZ, Walmart is launching a similar “celebration edition” ice cream for Pride Month in June. That flavor is white chocolate ice cream with brownies and cherries.