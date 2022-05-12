App Feed
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar Uses Deep Fake to Transform Into Kanye, Nipsey Hussle

GOLDEN STATE WARRIOS VS OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER OAKLAND

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

*Kendrick Lamar on Sunday night (May 8) dropped the visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” which samples Marvin Gaye’s 1976 classic record “I Want You,” and the rapper uses deep fake technology to transform into several famous Black men.

Here’s more from VIBE:

Throughout the video, directed by K. Dot himself and Dave Free, Lamar takes the form of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will SmithKobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. While portraying the fallen Crenshaw rapper, Lamar shared a heartfelt verse from Hussle’s point of view, reflecting on death and legacy.

Watch the music video below.

 

