NEA President Becky Pringle Explains How To Help A Teacher During National Teacher Appreciation Day and Week

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6, 2022 including the Teacher Appreciation Day celebration on Tuesday, May 3rd. Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association tells the Russ Parr Show how we can support and celebrate teachers this week and every week.

Check out the interview below:

Check out the cliff notes below:

Alfredas: I see that you guys are in a partnership with the National PTA and you’re having educators and parents do a live Facebook panel, right? What tell me what you’re doing. And when you’re doing it.

Becky Pringle: First of all, Happy Teacher Appreciation Day, week. I’m so excited for this week, this year in particular, because if ever there were a time our teachers needed to hear that we love and appreciate them it is this year. And we can’t just say thank you, we really can’t, we can’t we have to do more than that. We have to demonstrate to them that we see them and we hear them, after all, they have been through. And so one of the things we’re doing is we’re having an event tonight at 7 pm eastern time.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

And you can go to nea.org/taw to get more information. But we have invited to join us one of the actors who play Melissa, Lisa Ann Walter on “Abbott Elementary.” I know she’s hosting it. I’ll be there along with our president of the PTA president Anna King and Secretary Miguel Cardona is going to join us we’re going to hold the space for educators like Tanisha to tell us what they need and what they want to do the jobs they love. And so we’re going to be listening to them and talking about the kinds of things we are doing and making acts of others to join us in supporting our teachers this year and every year.

Alfredas: So let me ask you something because you know what, I give my teachers the same thing every year. And I think it’s like the best present ever, like a cool mug that says, you rock as a teacher. But apparently, that is not the best present. What is the best thing that a parent can do for our give their teacher?

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Pringle: We love our mugs. Don’t get me wrong? Can’t stop. We can stop there. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing is this to say what do you need? We love you, what can we do to help you? And what we did was we actually set up a line to have educators from all over the country call us. So we have 1000s and 1000s of educators who went back to that question, what does appreciation look like for you? And what they told us is that for them, it looks like they have the dignity of a living wage.

You know, some of our bus drivers and school secretaries are living below the poverty line their own students qualify for free and reduced lunch. We have teachers who are working two and three jobs, they’re living in their cars, and they can’t take care of their own families. So they talk about that. But they also talked about investing in our schools and making sure that we can create the same pulses of learning instead of focusing on performing on tasks. So those are the kinds of things that we need others to join us and talk about to ensure that not only the investments that came to our school to the American Rescue Plan, are there but we invest for the long term in our schools, and our students and our educators.

Alfredas: Thank you so much. Becky Pringle, President, the National Education Association Of course, if you want more information, go to nea.org/taw for details on how how to join you guys today on the Facebook panel. That’s gonna be fun. Thank you so much.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: