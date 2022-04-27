podcast category header logo 2021
Activist Fred Hampton & Panel Discussion On The Oshun River Goddess Of The Yoruba People l The Carl Nelson Show

Activist Fred Hampton checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Charman Fred will explain how his dad’s childhood home is now designated a historical landmark. The Chairman will also update us on the plan to rename a street for his dad. In addition, Chairman Fred will discuss a water drive for a group of inmates & actor Daniel Kaluuyas’ shout-out. Before Chairman Fred, a panel discussion on the Oshun River Goddess of the Yoruba people.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

