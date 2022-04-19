podcast category header logo 2021
Dr. John Carlos & Activist Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

Olympian & activist Dr. John Carlos returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. John will detail his journey from Olympic outcast to the National Track & Field Hall of fame. John will also preview an upcoming movie about his and Tommie Smiths’ protest at the 1968 Olympic Games. Before John Carlos, activist Sinclair Skinner outlines his ideas for his forthcoming Love Black People Tour. Sinclair will discuss his plan to unite Blacks Globally & updates us on his Blockchain.

