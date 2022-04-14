Diva’s Daily Dirt: Mary J. Blige Receives Billboard Music Icon Award + NLE Choppa Announces All Natural BBL Supplements

Mary J. Blige To Be Awarded 2022 Billboard Music Icon Award
Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Mary J Blige will be receiving the Icon award at this year’s upcoming Billboard Music Awards. As we know this award is given to individuals who have shown excellence and impact on the Billboard Charts throughout their music careers. MJB is joining 10 other artists including Janet Jackson, Prince, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Garth Brooks, Neil Diamond, and Pink with this accolade.
“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my music festival. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.” -Statement from Mary J Blige, via Deadline.
Don’t miss the Queen of R&B receiving her award during the Billboard Awards live from Las Vegas Sunday, May 15 at 8 pm ET on NBC.
Rapper NLE Choppa Announces New All Natural BBL Supplements
If you’ve ever wanted a new voluptuous body without the surgery and the crazy workout schedule, rapper NLE Choppa might have something for you!
The ‘Walk Em Down’ rapper just announced his new line of all-natural herbal supplements telling Twitter followers that he has ‘developed a natural BBL blend that enlarges the hips, butt, and even the breast.”
NLE Choppa’s usage of all-natural herbs and meditation has transformed the young rapper’s lifestyle for the better and he is adamant about spreading awareness to the black community.
