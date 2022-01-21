NLE Choppa Breaks Down The Airport Fight & His All Natural BBL Solution [Watch]

NLE Choppa has been in the news for more than just his raps lately. The “Too Hot” rapper was caught on camera fighting a man who was reportedly a fan of NBA Young Boy, ran up on him at the airport. All fists aside, the Memphis rapper is gearing up for the release of his latest album “Me Vs. Me,” which is scheduled to drop next Friday (January 28th.”
Posted On The Corner‘s own DJ Misses spoke Choppa at his album listening party and he broke down the Atlanta airport scuffle in his own works. He also talks about the new love in his life. Choppa, who has frequently spoken about his all-natural transition also talks about a new concoction that will help women grow their butts. Want the BBL look without getting one? Choppa got you.
NLE Choppa Almost Gets Put To Sleep During Brawl, Twitter Says He's Lucky His Boys Were There To Help
1.
1 of 10
Did NLE Choppa put something out...let me see why he....whoooa 😳 pic.twitter.com/4ItaQOkFoh— First Brokage (@bmthreezy) May 3, 2021
2.
2 of 10
this big man really said to NLE Choppa pic.twitter.com/eXLRHJugoN— RCE (@moreofmaur) May 3, 2021
3.
3 of 10
NLE choppa if his 5 homies weren’t there to back him up pic.twitter.com/NweyaVHw9B— jw (@iam_johnw2) May 3, 2021
4.4 of 10
5.
5 of 10
Wonder why NLE Choppa trending- pic.twitter.com/6qLaST9R9O— Russell Westbrick (@niggaglitter) May 3, 2021
6.
6 of 10
Dayum he clocked NLE Choppa pic.twitter.com/SNdIxUXyRR— KTylerSign 💋 (@KTylerSign) May 3, 2021
7.7 of 10
8.
8 of 10
Big homie was in his stance and gave NLE Choppa a two piece with no drink pic.twitter.com/Qd30cfhiab— PERC ANGLE (@PrinceMarcus_27) May 3, 2021
9.
9 of 10
😭😭😭 NLE Choppa got 2 pieced on 1st arrival pic.twitter.com/6qsGtgnwSb— . (@Mr_Backup_Hoe) May 3, 2021