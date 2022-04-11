Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Jussie Drops New Track, Will Smith Banned & More

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Will Smith Banned from Oscars for Ten Years Following Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith got his punished from the Academy, hopefully putting the end to one of the most shocking moments in TV history. Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years. All 54 members of the Academy reportedly convened Friday morning via Zoom to discuss possible sanctions against Smith with everything on the table but concluded the multi-year ban was enough. Smith will still be eligible to be nominated and/or win an Oscar.

In an official statement, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ president and CEO to their members said:

The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.

During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.

We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.

This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.

Thank you

Smith accept the ban, saying “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

However, them books sales are through the roof. Smith’s memoir “Will” is back on the New York Times Best Seller List.

Jussie Smollett drops a new song

Jussie Smollett continues to proclaim his innocence and he is now doing so through song. The “Empire” actor released a new single “Thank You God…” addressing the arrest, reaction and more. In the song, Jussie spits some bars saying “Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this … this ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”

Smollett is free from Chicago’s Cook County Jail while appealing his conviction. Smollett was sent too jail on March 10 after being sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation and ordered to pay over 125,00 in restitution and fines.

Listen to the song below

“The Real” Canceled After 8 Seasons.

After eight seasons, The Real is sadly coming to an end. A rep for the series confirmed the unfortunate news to PEOPLE on Friday while co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais also confirmed the news, sharing messages about the cancelation on their individual social media pages.

Love took to Twitter to share a statement, Tweeting, “In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show..”

“It’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of a show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly, thank you the viewers for riding with us… this is not goodbye but see you all soon!” the 50-year-old comedian continued in the Instagram post while sharing screenshots of articles that confirmed the news and captioning the photo “Thank you to the fans for the great ride…”

Listen to Hot Off The Wire Below:

