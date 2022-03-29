podcast category header logo 2021
Dr. of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzies checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Jeff will analyze the fallout from the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident. Dr. Jeff, a Lifestyle Manager, will discuss if the episode damaged the reputation of Black men or was it a big distraction. Dr. Jeff will also talk about how and when Men should defend their Women. Before Dr. Jeff, a Group of women from Black Women for Positive Change previews the groups’ annual Non-Violence Conference.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

Dr. Jeff Menzies & Black Women for Positive Change l The Carl Nelson Show

