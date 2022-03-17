Professor James Small & Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds l The Carl Nelson Show

podcast category header logo 2021
Pan African scholar-activist Professor James Small checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Professor Small will explain why Africans should not take sides in the Russia-Ukraine issue. Dr. Small will also detail the several disputes between African states on the Continent. Dr. Small will also provide an update on the TV series The Godfather of Harlem. Before Dr. Small, the Dean of Black Journalists, The Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds.

