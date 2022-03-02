Usher Admits That He Wish He Dated Aaliyah Before Her Untimely Death

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re going on 21 years since the loss of beloved R&B queen Aaliyah, and each year that’s followed has revealed rare or never-before-heard facts about Baby Girl from her peers and loved ones in the music industry.

Following her multiplatinum 1994 debut, Aaliyah would share the limelight with three other R&B teen titans that would each go on to achieve success in their own right: Brandy, Monica and Usher. All four stars found friendships within one another, but the latter singer has recently revealed that he wanted to be more than just buddies with his One In A Million female counterpart.

During an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the Confessions crooner let off a few confessions of his own by revealing that Aaliyah was the one celebrity who he wished he’d dated back in the day, stating, “Somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious, because she was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time, and then we just kind of disconnected — it was Aaliyah.” He went on to add that the budding soul stars “just didn’t get around to it” in terms of officially dating, despite spending time together watching movies and hanging out.

Ironically enough, he also revealed in the interview that it was the aforementioned Monica who he shared his first kiss with, telling Daily Pop that she was, in fact, a “good kisser.” The two would collaborate on her 1995 debut album with the duet “Let’s Straighten It Out” and again on his six-times-Platinum 1997 sophomore effort My Way on the album cut “Slow Jam.”

Another fun fact, he also played Brandy’s love interest on multiple episodes of her hit sitcom Moesha. Seems like Ursh was fishing for his pick of the litter!

Going back to Aaliyah though, Usher has paid tribute to his late friend on multiple occasions since her still-shocking death on August 25, 2001 in a plane crash. From singing “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” in her memory on both 106 & Park and Live with Regis and Kelly, he would also wear an Aaliyah tribute T-shirt at the 2001 VMAs that occurred exactly two weeks after the accident in addition to in the music video for his 8701 single “U-Turn.”

Could you have seen Aaliyah and Usher as a R&B power couple? Let us know!

