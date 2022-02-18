BET+ Announces ‘Martin’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Hosted By Affion Crocket

Martin fans, this is the news you have been patiently waiting for.

Friday (Feb.18), BET announced a Martin 30th Anniversary Reunion Special hosted by comedian/actor Affion Crockett is coming to its streaming network BET+, and it will feature the entire cast. Yup, you read that right, Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pam), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) will be a part of the celebration and take part in interviews. There will also be special musical performances, behind-the-scenes commentary, and surprise guest appearances.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.” said Lawrence.

“Martin is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time,” said Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “JCE is honored to partner with Martin and BET on such an iconic reunion.”

Martin first premiered on August 27, 1992, running for five seasons, coming to an abrupt end in 1997 after Lawrence was slapped with a sexual harassment lawsuit by co-star Tisha Campbell, a claim he denies happened in an interview GQ.

This sounds like it’s going to be a treat for fans of the classic sitcom. Taping for the special will begin on February 20, and it will launch sometime later this year.

Photo: Aaron Rapoport / Getty

BET+ Announces ‘Martin’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Hosted By Affion Crocket was originally published on cassiuslife.com

