GOP Candidate For Michigan State Senate Tells Group To ‘Show Up Armed’ At The Polls

A video surfaced Sunday of Republican candidates in Michigan seemingly encouraging supporters to come to the polls armed and tamper with machines if they don't like the outcome.

USA, Michigan, Lansing, State Capitol Building

Source: Henryk Sadura / Getty

A video surfaced Sunday of Republican candidates in Michigan seemingly encouraging supporters to come to the polls armed and tamper with machines if they don’t like the outcome. Speaking during a meet and greet, Republican candidate for state senate Mike Detmer seems to advocate for an armed response to election outcomes.

“The ideal thing is to do this peacefully,” Detmer said. “But the American people, at some point in time, if we can’t change the tide…we need to be prepared to lock and load.”

He then tells supporters that they can take up arms if they want to do something.

“So if you ask ‘what can we do?’ Show Up armed,” Detmer said.

Detmer, who Trump has endorsed, doubled down on his social media. Trump reportedly endorsed against incumbent state Sen. L because she would not back the false claims of widespread fraud and called for a forensic audit after the 2020 election.

According to the Livingston Post, Detmer advocated the extreme position after the 2020 election that people allegedly guilty of nonexistent fraud should be put to death. He also previously claimed the 2020 election was treason, despite claims of election tampering being refuted by multiple sources over the past year.

He previously made waves during the 2020 election cycle for saying he fully endorsed the Proud Boys positions. When asked during the Saturday event about upcoming elections, Detmer continued to play into misplaced concerns about election integrity.

Detmer joined Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan D. Kelley during the Livingston County event. Kelley told attendees that Republicans were working to recruit more election workers, claiming that most of those who run election operations were Democrats. He advised people to take action if they see something they don’t like on election day.

At approximately  6:25 of the full video, Kelley advises people to take matters into their own hands on election day.

“If you see something happening you don’t like happening with the machines, if you see something going on, unplug it from the wall,” Kelley said. “Take control of the narrative.”

According to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, that is not only the incorrect procedure for addressing an issue with election administration. It’s also illegal.

“Voter intimidation and tampering with election machines is illegal,” Tweeted Benson. “Any attempt to illegally interfere with our elections or threaten the safety of our election officials will be immediately referred to @MIAttyGen who will prosecute violation sot the fullest extent of the law.”

Despite continued claims of disproven election fraud, candidates like Kelley and Detmer continue to double down in bad faith. Encouraging violence or disruption of election administration is not the way to address alleged frustrations with the process.

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

GOP Candidate For Michigan State Senate Tells Group To ‘Show Up Armed’ At The Polls  was originally published on newsone.com

