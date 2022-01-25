72-Year-Old Mother Of Kandi Burruss Gets Butt Treatment in New Bravo Series

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss has a new reality series coming to Bravo reality called Kandi & the Gang, which will follow her family and the staff at her Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant.

As reported by People, the series will center on Burruss, her husband Todd Tucker and the staff of OLG “as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives,” according to a press release.

“After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not,” the release continues.

In a new preview, Burruss’ mother, 72-year-old Joyce Jones — better known as “Mama Joyce” — prepares for an apparent butt treatment.

“That booty look right for 72!” Burruss says in the YouTube clip above.

Kandi & the Gang is Burruss’ latest spin-off for the network after The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip and Xscape Still Kickin’ It.

Bravo previously released a trailer for the show, which also features Burruss’ aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, who inspired OLG’s name and menu.

“Four years ago, my husband Todd and I started a family restaurant called Old Lady Gang. OLG was a hit,” Burruss says in the trailer.

“But now it’s dysfunctional. Between your family and some of that staff, those people are crazy in there,” adds Tucker.

Kandi & The Gang premieres on Bravo on Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

