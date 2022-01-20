Treach Talks Getting Into Character For Lifetime Film, ‘Vanished: Searching for My Sister’ [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lifetime’s ‘Vanished: Searching For My Sister stars Anthony ‘Treach’ Criss and he’s someone that you wouldn’t want on your bad side. The film follows Tatyana Ali who’s on a quest to find her missing twin sister which leads her into a lot of issues As Treach says, the thriller gets “gangsta” with his grimy character who definitely causes some trouble.

“I’m from the hood so I know characters like this,” he explained when getting into character.

The movie also features Jasmine Guy, Justin Bruening, and Carolyn Hennesy. Treach talks about being typecast, working with legends, and his process of getting into character for the film. Be sure to watch Vanished: Searching For My Sister when it premieres Saturday, January 22 at 8/7.

