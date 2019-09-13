Pepa Attends Ex-Husband Treach’s Wedding

Naughty by Nature rapper Treach married his longtime girlfriend, Cicely Evans, on Sunday in New Jersey, and his ex wife, rapper Sanda ‘Pepa’ Denton of Salt-N-Pepa, was on had to witness the joyous occasion.

According to MadameNoire, Pepa showed up to support the couple, as well as her daughter with Treach, “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Egypt, who was in the wedding party.

“Congratulations to cicely and treach on their nuptials,” the hip-hop icon captioned a photo from the big day on Instagram. “The wedding was beautiful. It’s always great to catch up with friends.”

Pepa and Treach dated on and off for years before tying the knot in 1999. She detailed their rocky and abusive relationship in her 2008 book “Let’s Talk About Pep.”

In it she recounts the physical violence she suffered, which Treach slammed on social media in 2017.

“Somebody tell my ex-wife this old school rat your book is full of lies you press whore,” he wrote in all caps on Instagram. “You sold your soul to a hell hole & put my kids in the middle for ratings.”

Meanwhile, the fact that Pepa was invited and attended her ex’s wedding is certainly a sign of growth between the two.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering… Cicely and Treach have reportedly been dating for 13 years.

Treach’s daughter Egypt shared the clip below from the wedding, adding the caption: “CONGRATULATIONS TO MY POPS AND HIS WIFE/QUEEN CICELY👑♥️!!!! Definitely Goals Right Here And I Couldn’t Be Happier For Them 🥰. I Love You Both So Much, What A Perfect Night To Remember 💕!!”

